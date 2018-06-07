Bubba the Love Sponge donated $14,000 for ballistic vests for K9s. Then one bit him.

Bubba The Love Sponge donated $14,000 for ballistic vests for K9's. Then one bit him.

Florida

By Tiffany Tompkins

ttompkins@bradenton.com

June 07, 2018 02:19 PM

Bradenton

The mood was light and the jokes were flying. Bubba the Love Sponge was working the room.

Sheriff Rick Wells shook with laughter as Bubba, the radio personality known for his shocking on-air remarks, kept the subject matter appropriate for a room full of law enforcement.

tt_k9vest_6
Radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge, Sheriff Rick Wells and Randy Warren share a laugh before the presentation of a check from Bubba's foundation, BTLS, to purchase ballistic vests for the nine dogs in Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9 unit. The cost of the vests will be about $14,000, according to a release.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Bubba was at the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday to donate about $14,000 from his foundation, BTLS, to purchase ballistic vests for patrol K9s.

"We've been trying to figure out here for a couple of years the right type of vest and how to come up with the cost of fitting each dog properly and we are so concerned about making sure they are taken care of. This is a huge blessing for us," Wells said.

tt_k9vest_7
Radio personality Bubba The Love Sponge presents a check Wednesday to Sheriff Rick Wells from his foundation, BTLS, to purchase ballistic vests for the nine dogs in Manatee County Sheriff's Office K9 unit.
Tiffany Tompkins ttompkins@bradenton.com

Minutes after the presentation and the posed pictures, Bubba got a chance to see the recipients of his goodwill in action.

"He looks hungry," Bubba said of a barking K9 as laughing deputies fitted him in a training jacket. On a leash held by a deputy, a K9 leaped and clamped his jaws onto Bubba's protected arm. "Get some, get some, Bud!" he yelled to the dog.

"This will put a damper on crime!"

