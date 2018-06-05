A man escapes shotgun blasts from his neighbor, cops say. They didn't know each other

A Sarasota man was arrested after deputies say he fired several shotgun rounds at a neighbor in his apartment complex.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office first responded to the complex at 4081 Maceachen Blvd. just after 3 a.m. Sunday when the neighbor reported that someone fired four rounds at him while he was riding his bicycle in the neighborhood.
The man said the person responsible was 57-year-old Charles Herr, who lives in the complex.
No one was injured in the incident, but responding detectives found four shotgun rounds as well as a shattered residential sliding glass door with projectiles found inside the home and on the patio. Bullet holes were also discovered from a shotgun and a second, unknown firearm.
A search warrant was executed on Herr's apartment, where detectives say they recovered several firearms and ammunition.
The investigation also confirmed that Herr and the victim did not know each other.
Herr was taken into custody and faces charges of shooting into an occupied dwelling and four counts of aggravated assault with a weapon, deputies said.
The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.
