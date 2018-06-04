Seventh fatality involving a Brightline train looks like a suicide, cops say

A fatality involving a Brightline train appears to be a Lakeland man's suicide, according to police.

Boynton Beach police identified the seventh person killed by a Brightline train since trial runs began in 2017 as Lakeland resident Christopher Bailey, 46. He died on Friday.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that Bailey jumped in front of the train as it was traveling southbound from the Woolbright/FEC intersection," a police spokesman said in an email.

No Brightline train has been found at fault in any of the deadly encounters. Suicides account for at least four of the deaths.

The speedy commuter train began hustling people between West Palm Beach and Miami since May 19.