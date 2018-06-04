Dounia Chadli
Dounia Chadli St. John's County Sheriff's Office
Dounia Chadli St. John's County Sheriff's Office

Florida

They were arguing, cops say. Then she pulled out the lighter.

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@miamiherald.com

June 04, 2018 12:01 PM

An argument between a couple in St. Johns, Florida, turned particularly violent Sunday night.

According to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Dounia Chadli was arrested on a simple battery charge after attempting to set her boyfriend on fire.

Her weapon was a lighter, reports Action News Jax.

The man's medical condition is unknown. However, his clothing reportedly suffered fire damage.

Bond for Chadli was set at $1,000, according to the SJCSO website. As of Monday, she was still behind bars.

  Comments  