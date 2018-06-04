They were arguing, cops say. Then she pulled out the lighter.

An argument between a couple in St. Johns, Florida, turned particularly violent Sunday night.
According to a report from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, 34-year-old Dounia Chadli was arrested on a simple battery charge after attempting to set her boyfriend on fire.
Her weapon was a lighter, reports Action News Jax.
The man's medical condition is unknown. However, his clothing reportedly suffered fire damage.
Bond for Chadli was set at $1,000, according to the SJCSO website. As of Monday, she was still behind bars.
