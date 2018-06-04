One minute she was hanging out of the car window. The next she was dead.

A woman who was hanging halfway out of a car window on the front passenger's side of a Chevrolet Tahoe fell to her death in New Port Richey, reports News Channel 8.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Janet Emile tumbled out of the window on Friday, then was hit by an oncoming vehicle going in the same direction. The 35-year-old was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The FHP report states that the blue Tahoe (2000-2002) left a RaceTrac gas station with Emile hanging out of the window.
There was some sort of fight that occurred before the car left the station, reports 10 News.
As the car began traveling west on State Road 65 , the victim fell out and was soon hit by the other vehicle.
Both the driver of the Tahoe and the car that hit the woman, thought to be a Ford SUV, fled the scene and are being sought.
The FHP report adds that she was not under the influence of alcohol.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS.
