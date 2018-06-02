It started out as a routine arrest for child pornography. Then it took a fatal turn.

A routine arrest attempt in a child pornography case took a fatal turn in a Central Florida town.
First, the arresting officer found herself battered and bloodied.
Next, the suspect wound up dead on his floor, shot by another detective.
Two Polk County Sheriff's deputies — Christine Smith and Trent Medley — went to the home of Andres Estrada Friday morning acting on a tip that was received online. The undercover detectives heard that the 21-year-old man was downloading child pornography.
According to a release from the sheriff's office, after officers confirmed Estrada had an image of child pornography on his phone and made moves to arrest him, he started to straddle and punch Smith in the head.
Medley had stepped outside to call a supervisor when he heard screams for help. He darted back into the home and saw Estrada reach for his partner's gun.
Medley then fired three shots, the Orlando Sentinel reported. Estrada, at 220 pounds and 6-foot, 2-inches, outweighed Smith by some 100 pounds, the sheriff's department said at a press conference.
The attempted arrest started off considerably calmer, The Ledger reported.
The computer crimes detectives said Estrada and his brother, Claudio Estrada, 18, were cooperative when they arrived at the house Friday morning. They voluntarily surrendered a laptop and cell phones. Andres Estrada even unlocked his phone for the officers.
Then they saw the image. Estrada dropped his head. Smith began to read him his rights.
That's when Estrada allegedly lunged at Smith, sending both to the floor, with the heavier suspect landing on top.
Claudio Estrada said his brother shouted out, "You're not going to do this to me," as the beating began. He tried to restrain his brother, Bay News 9 reported.
Smith was treated at a local hospital. Her injuries were not life-threatening, Polk County Sheriff's Department posted in a tweet.
Estrada had no criminal history but was Baker Acted twice in 2015 and once in 2016.
Comments