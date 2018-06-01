'I hope you die:' He smashed into three cars, then took off on foot, cops say

A Florida driver who fled from a crash Thursday night and subsequently caused three more crashes was caught after he took off running in the rain, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.
Two people involved in the pile-up were taken to a local hospital in Deltona; their injuries were considered non-life-threatening.
Deputies responded around 8 p.m. as motorists reported the driver, later identified as Julius Naval Bennett of Deltona, to be running from the scene.
Witnesses reported the 23 year old first rear-ended a Toyota minivan, smashing in the back end.
The report says Bennett fled that crash by driving over the raised median into oncoming traffic, then headed west in the eastbound lanes. The suspect then crashed into a silver Mazda and collided head-on with a black Chevrolet Malibu.
At that point, his vehicle finally became disabled, and he stumbled out.
Other accident victims told deputies they tried to render aid to Bennett, but he said: "F--- this, I hope you die," and took off on foot.
Witnesses called in updates on where he was headed, and soon Bennett was flagged down, about a mile away.
Bennett complained of having a shoulder injury so was taken to the hospital for an evaluation, which revealed he was fine. Once released from the hospital, the suspect was taken to the Volusia County Branch Jail on two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with injury, one count of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving with a suspended license and violating his probation for burglary. H
The suspect was being held without bond on the violation of probation charge; bond was set at $6,000.
