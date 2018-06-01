There's a good reason he was driving so slow, he told the cops: He was rolling a joint

Telling deputies he was rolling a joint while driving did not help this Florida man's case with authorities.
Deputies with the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office were called to investigate a reckless driver on Interstate 75 near mile marker 159 on Wednesday. They saw a silver Ford truck that was not able to stay in its lane and traveling below the required minimum speed limit for the highway, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver, Brandon Aaron, 34, of Pembroke Pines, told deputies he was driving slow because he was preparing a joint, according to the sheriff's office.
"Which did not work (to) exactly alleviate the deputy's concern that he was OK to drive," a Facebook post from the sheriff's office about the incident said.
Deputies reported there was also a strong smell of marijuana coming from Aaron's truck, which confirmed his excuse for deputies.
After searching the truck, deputies found a felony amount of marijuana along with methamphetamine, Alprazolam, Codeine, THC oil, THC gummy bears and drug paraphernalia, according to the sheriff's office.
Aaron was arrested and taken to the Charlotte County jail, where he was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and multiple counts of possession of a controlled substance.
