A teen was knee-deep in the ocean. Suddenly, he felt something 'squeezing' him.

A 15-year-old boy was left with a painful souvenir from his trip to Florida over Memorial Day weekend: a huge scar on his calf from being bitten by a bull shark, according to Florida Today.
But at least Cody High has his life.
The Texas teen was swimming off the coast of Cocoa Beach on Saturday, and exiting the water when he was attacked, family members tell the media outlet.
Brevard County Ocean Rescue Chief Eisen Witcher said his agency could not confirm how the injury to his leg occurred, but relatives with him saw a large shark, according to a GoFundMe page set up to cover medical expenses. The fish was between six and eight feet long, reports Megan Singleton, who appears to be a relative, on her Facebook page. She posted various images of the gaping, bloody wound.
The campaign, written by a cousin, Janice Hotz, says that Cody ran into the shark on his first day of vacation.
"The family saved up money to visit Disney World and other Florida sites. On day one in Florida, the family is playing in the ocean on Cocoa Beach. Cody is playing with his niece and nephews when a 6 foot Bull Shark takes a huge bite out of his left calf," the post reads. "Cody was rushed to Cape Canaveral Hospital where he was stabilized and evaluated. They could not do surgery at this hospital so they transferred him to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital. Finally, a gifted surgeon, Dr. Levi, stitched up Cody's leg. The doctor said there were too many stitches to count. Cody is resting and recovering but hopes to still enjoy Disney World."
The teen was interviewed by Fox35 Orlando about the harrowing encounter.
"I was about knee-deep when he got me, and I was walking back. I didn’t see him at all," Cody told the station. "I saw blood everywhere, and I just knew something bad happened. People were crying, my mom was probably by far one of the more petrified ones. She was screaming, 'Oh my god! What happened?'"
He attempted to describe the feeling of teeth on his bare flesh.
"It just felt like a hand squeezing as hard as possible. My older brother he likes pranking me a lot, and it really felt like he just grabbed me with his hand."
By Wednesday evening, the boy's GoFundMe had reached $1,120 of its $20,000 goal.
