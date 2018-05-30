Woman caught shaving legs in Florida pool

Right-turns-on-red have always been associated with danger, despite arguments from those who claim otherwise. This is especially true when it comes to pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable in the collision.
Florida Gov. Rick Scott declared a state of emergency Saturday morning as Subtropical Storm Alberto heads toward the Gulf of Mexico. The storm is expected to drench the state through the holiday weekend.
On May 23, the Assistant Principal of BridgePrep Academy of Riverview informed deputies of a gator in the retention pond near the kids drop off point. Deputies notified FWC who sent out licensed trappers and removed this 7-foot female.
On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.