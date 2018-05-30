Woman caught shaving legs in Florida pool

A video posted online shows a woman shaving her legs in a crowded Florida pool.
Screwsausage via Reddit
National

Right-turns-on-red have always been associated with danger, despite arguments from those who claim otherwise. This is especially true when it comes to pedestrians, who are the most vulnerable in the collision.

Crime

On May 8, two men parked their car near the change machine of a car wash at a Dania Beach Mobil gas station. While one man acted as a lookout, the second used a drill to make a hole in the machine. They then stole 3,396 ($849) in quarters.