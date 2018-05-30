'Umm, gross.' Woman caught on video shaving her legs in a crowded Florida pool

So this happened over Memorial Day Weekend.
A woman got caught on video shaving her legs in a crowded pool in Florida.
It's unclear where exactly in the state the incident occurred, and whether it went down at a hotel, motel, resort, apartment complex or public pool.
Regardless, people are freaking out about someone tending to her personal hygiene in such an open space.
The woman, wearing a floral bathing suit, sits on the steps in the shallow end, seemingly without a care in the world, as if she were relaxing in her own bathroom. Kids play with floats nearby as she rinses off her razor in the water in which they are swimming.
Twitter users who got wind of the viral video, uploaded Monday on Reddit, expressed their displeasure:
Wrote @_pamalam_ : "There’s really a video of a huge woman openly shaving her legs [on] social media. What’s wrong with people."
Added @gigiflacko, "After watching a video of a grown woman bum shaving her legs in a public pool w/kids in it only solidified my opinion on public pools. Unless it's in the backyard of a mansion in the hills ... I'm not going in. I'll just go to the beach."
@tjjanetjrod summed up the situation with "Umm, gross."
Comments