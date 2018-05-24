A mom was pushing a stroller across the street. Two cars were racing. Then, tragedy

A woman was killed and her toddler was seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle Wednesday, according to reports.
Tampa police told ABC Action News a mother pushing her 2-year-old child in a stroller was struck at 11:43 a.m. at the intersection of Bayshore Boulevard and Knights Avenue in Tampa.
The mother was identified as 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger, of Jeromesville, Ohio, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
Both Reisinger and her 2-year-old daughter were sent to a hospital with serious injuries, but Reisinger did not survive. The child was listed in serious condition.
Three people were arrested after witnesses told police that the car was racing another vehicle when it struck Reisinger and her child.
Cameron Coyle Herrin, 18, Tristan Christopher Herrin, 20, and a 17-year-old were taken into custody, Bay News 9 reported.
Officials told the outlet that, according to witnesses, a 2018 black Ford Mustang driving by Cameron Herrin was traveling north on Bayshore at a high rate of speed, racing another northbound vehicle. Tristan Herrin was a passenger in the Mustang.
The other vehicle engaged in racing was a gold Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old.
Police said it was Herrin's Mustang that struck the victims, who were crossing Bayshore.
