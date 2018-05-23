A bunch of McDonald's workers just filed complaints about sexual harassment. Again.

McDonald's is dealing with its own #Metoo movement.
The AP reports that two national advocacy groups lodged sexual harassment complaints Tuesday against the fast-food giant on behalf of 10 female workers in nine cities, including Miami and Orlando.
The staffers allege groping, propositions for sex, indecent exposure and lewd comments by supervisors.
The complaints were filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).
As per the women's accounts, when they reported the inappropriate behavior, they were disregarded, teased, and even retaliated against.
The effort was organized by Fight for $15, which campaigns to raise the hourly wage. The costs are paid for by the TIMES UP Legal Defense Fund, launched earlier this year to provide attorneys for those who cannot afford legal help in sexual harassment cases.
McDonald’s spokeswoman Terri Hickey told the AP that there is “no place for harassment and discrimination of any kind” in the workplace. “McDonald’s Corporation takes allegations of sexual harassment very seriously and are confident our independent franchisees who own and operate approximately 90 percent of our 14,000 U.S. restaurants will do the same.”
In 2016, McDonald's promised a review after similar allegations of harassment. Fifteen separate complaints about unwanted groping, obscene comments and indecent behavior were made in eight states by staffers including cashiers and cooks.
It is unclear if any policy change ever went into effect.
If a review finds the cases have merit, the EEOC would call on the fast-food giant to initially engage in informal settlement talks, reports USNews.com. If the talks break down, EEOC could sue McDonald's or issue the staffers "right to sue" letters.
The company's annual meeting is Thursday.
Meanwhile, May has been a busy month for McDonald's in the courts. Earlier this month, Cynthia Kissner, of Broward County, and Leonard Werner, of Miami-Dade filed a class-action suit in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, contending they have had to pay for cheese they don't want on their Quarter Pounder sandwiches.
The suit asks for at least $5 million.
