Drone video shows new sinkholes in Florida's neighborhood
Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.
A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds.
PGA golfer Lucas Glover and his wife Krista spoke with a 911 operator several times Saturday night during their fight over his lackluster performance at The Players Championship, which ended with Krista’s arrest.
Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.
Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a white SUV hit a cyclist near the 900 Block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.