Drone video shows new sinkholes in Florida's neighborhood

Four new sinkholes opened in The Villages, Florida, on Monday, May 21, in a neighborhood that already had evacuations, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. This video shows a sinkhole on a roadway and two in front of properties.
Marion County Sheriff's Office via Storyful
Surveillance video from a McDonald's in Weston, Florida captured the moments when an unidentified man discovered an iPhone on one of the restaurant's benches. Just steps away, a mom with three young kids was frantically looking for her iPhone.

A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.