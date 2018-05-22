This man scared the kids at a park — with stories of where babies come from, cops say

A Florida man climbed atop a piece of equipment at a Clearwater Beach playground Sunday and yelled at a bunch of children in the area.
Police took Otis Dawayne Ryan, 30, into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct. The incident occurred about 3 p.m. Sunday at a park in the area of Pier 60.
Officers said Ryan at first was approaching tourists and making inappropriate comments to women in an effort to get their male partners to confront him. An officer in the area was watching him at the time.
"I watched [Ryan] walk over to the busy playground area and climb to the top of one of the children’s toys that was being occupied by children between the ages of 4 and 6," an officer wrote in an arrest report. "He then started shouting from the top telling the children that babies come out of women" — and used a vulgar term in doing so.
"At that time parents were rushing to the area to remove their children," the officer wrote.
Police noted that Ryan has caused a number of disturbances in the area recently — and jail records show a number of arrests over the last year on charges of disorderly conduct, battery and carrying a concealed weapon.
Court records show that in Sunday’s case, Ryan was adjudicated guilty, fined $118, ordered to stay away from the park and released.
