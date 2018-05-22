A Florida couple stole a motorized cart from Walmart — and then drove it to a bar

A Largo couple was arrested Thursday after they stole a motorized shopping cart from Walmart — and then drove it to a bar.
According to WFLA News Channel 8, Jeffrey Sabiel, 50, and Santa Walters, 32, took the motorized shopping cart from a Walmart on Missouri Avenue in Largo.
A security camera reportedly captured the theft and caught the two riding off the property in the cart.
Shortly after the theft was reported, the outlet says, the shopping cart was spotted outside of Jimmy Sport's Lounge, a bar in Largo. A Largo police officer found Sabiel and Walters inside the bar.
After first denying the theft, the two admitted to taking the cart and were arrested.
They face charges of grand theft, jail records show.
