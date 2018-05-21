He was naked. He had cooking oil. And then he got the shock of his life.

A naked man was Tased after running around a Central Florida neighborhood with a bottle of cooking oil, reports say.
Jail records show 63-year-old Joseph Musso was taken to the Santa Rosa County Jail on Thursday and charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, indecent exposure, resisting an officer and loitering.
He was booked on a $3,000 bond and released on Friday.
According to WEARTV, someone called police after their security camera captured Musso walking by their front door. When police got there, he ran.
After ignoring police officers and refusing to stop, a deputy drew his stun gun and aimed for Musso.
After being placed in handcuffs, he told police "he receives sexual gratification by being naked in public," the Pensacola News Journal reported, adding that Musso also was carrying cooking oil "because he liked to rub it on his legs."
His other favorite places to walk in the nude, he told police? Pensacola Beach and Navarre Beach.
