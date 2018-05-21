She wanted a better space in the jail parking lot, and picked the wrong one

A Florida woman has admitted that laziness in a county jail parking lot could find her serving time.
The saga of Port St. Lucie's Kelly Dendler, 33, started on May 11.
That morning, papers were filed in Palm Beach County court that put Dendler on probation for five counts of grand theft between $300 and $5,000. A West Palm Beach jewelry store owner caught Dendler trying to sell him a fake Omega Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon watch.
A simple check of her name and the watch's serial number found that she had sold the Speedmasters with the same model and serial numbers to other stores with the same got-it-from-my-dead-father story.
So, Dendler's five-year probation began.
Six hours later, according to an arrest report, she had parked her White Chevrolet Tahoe in the visitor parking lot of the St. Lucie County Jail. But, the report stated, she told officers, "I was lazy and wanted to park close!" so she decided to head for the department parking lot.
A St. Lucie County sheriff's deputy wondered why this Tahoe was sliding into the department lot. He tailed the Tahoe and switched on his patrol car's lights. Meanwhile, Dendler saw she'd passed a parking spot and threw her SUV into reverse — right into the front of the patrol car.
A bad move got worse when deputies learned Dendler didn't have a driver's license.
While she was handcuffed for knowingly driving without a license, the report says, deputies found a half-open makeup bag on the floor in front of the passenger seat. Inside the bag was a black film tube containing marijuana. The report also says deputies found a wooden weed pipe.
All that adds up to only three misdemeanors — possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia possession, driving without a license knowingly — and $1,875 bond. But if they add up to a probation violation and prison, it'll be a big deal that Dendler "was lazy and wanted to park close."
Comments