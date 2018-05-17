He drove the wrong way on I-75. Then he rammed troopers during chase, FHP says

A Bradenton man is in jail facing a DUI charge after he drove the wrong way and led troopers on a chase, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Joseph R. Neumair, 34, of Bradenton, was arrested Thursday after the pursuit near the Manatee and Hillsborough county line.
Troopers were alerted to a 2011 Nissan Rogue driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the county line shortly after 5 a.m. Reports to troopers responding to the area later indicated the vehicle exited the interstate at Gibsonton Drive and headed west.
A trooper overtook Neumair at the intersection of Gibsonton Drive and U.S. 41. Neumair backed up and rammed the front of the FHP patrol car and took off southbound on U.S. 41, according to FHP. He was seen again driving the wrong direction and tried to ram into other patrol cars.
Troopers ended the pursuit using a pursuit intervention technique (PIT) maneuver at the intersection of U.S. 41 and 105 Street Southeast, where Neumair was arrested.
He was charged with fleeing and eluding, DUI, DUI with property damage, reckless driving and aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer and was taken to the Hillsborough County jail.
