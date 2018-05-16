Florida man gave a teen girl meth to 'keep her off the streets,' cops say

A Pasco County man told investigators after his arrest he was keeping a 14-year-old girl "off the streets" by giving her methamphetamine.
Keith C. Keller, 41, of Zephyrhills, was arrested after deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on his home in March. Deputies found a "very distinct looking" glass pipe in his bedroom that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the arrest affidavit.
In an interview with deputies, Keller admitted to giving the girl the pipe and meth to smoke, according to the affidavit. He said he was giving her the drug to "keep her off the streets."
Detectives also found several SD cards and thumb drives in the bedroom that held videos of Keller and the 14-year-old. In the video, Keller handed the girl the pipe and she can be seen smoking meth from it, according to the affidavit. He also told her to remove her clothes in the videos, but she declined.
Keller was arrested March 27 and is facing several charges in connection with providing meth to the teenaged girl and trying to have sex with her.
ABC Action News reports the girl was listed as a runaway and a Ward of the State at the time of the incident.
