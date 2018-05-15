Pepper spray incident at Florida Prison

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.
The Fort Lauderdale Police Department released surveillance video showing the moment a white SUV hit a cyclist near the 900 Block of Northeast Flagler Drive on April 7, 2018. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.
Cellphone footage published on Facebook by DaPastor Yoo shows the moment when a Wilton Manors police officer yanks his dog aggressively. After the video surfaced the officer was reassigned and is now being investigated.
Carnival Cruise's The Carnival Dream had a deck flood after a break in its fire suppression system on May 3 during a seven-day cruise to the western Caribbean from New Orleans. Passenger Marla DeAnn Haase posted images to Facebook.
A Port St. Lucie man was arrested after he crashed his PT Cruiser into a Speedway Gas Station and fled the scene. Melvin Venable, 23, was later arrested for DUI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and resisting an officer.
Port St. Lucie police officer Matt Aubert has been dating his girlfriend, Jaymie Wilson, for 2 years. This past weekend at a Public Safety Fest, officer Aubert proposed to her during a SWAT Demo...she said YES.