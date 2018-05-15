Pepper spray incident at Florida Prison

Prosecutors arrested a Florida corrections colonel they say wrongly used pepper spray on an inmate at Everglades Correctional Institution.
A Marion County sheriff's deputy in Florida is credited with saving a 3-month-old baby's life after a desperate mother flagged him down when her baby stopped breathing.

Police are investigating an armed robbery of a convenience store in Little Haiti. According to police, two robbers, one of them armed with an AK-47, the other armed with a handgun, approached the store clerks and demanded from inside the register.