Amber Alert issued for teenage girl yanked into an SUV

By David J. Neal

May 15, 2018 10:53 AM

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl "last seen being pulled into a charcoal SUV by a dark-skinned person" on Tuesday morning in Titusville, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

The alert says this happened near the 1600 block of Barna Avenue between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m.

The five-foot-five teenage black female was wearing khaki pants and a green shirt. There's a white stripe in her hair, which is styled in dreadlocks. The SUV has a spare tire on the back.

Anyone with information should call Titusville police at 911 or 321-264-7800.

