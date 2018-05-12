Animal to blame for power outage at Busch Gardens, reports say. Power now partially restored

About two hours after reporting a power outage, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay officials tweeted the power had been partially restored.
The outage was caused by a squirrel in a substation, according to reports from WFLA News Channel 8 and WTSP, citing a spokesperson.
As of 1:21 p.m., power was restored to "specific areas of the park," including the ice show, some animal habitats and two restaurants, a tweet from the park's official account stated.
The power outage has forced Busch Gardens Tampa Bay to delay visitors from entering the park, officials tweeted Saturday.
Around 11:30 a.m., park ambassadors were working with Tampa Electric Company to restore the power, according to a tweet from park officials.
WFLA reports the park reopened and started admitting guests shortly after 1 p.m.
It's unclear when all the power will be restored or what caused the outage.
One person inside the park told WFLA that bathrooms are locked and vendors are not selling items including food or water during the outage.
Those with tickets to the park for Saturday can use them anytime up to a year, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.
