His doorbell rang. Suddenly, he was being attacked by a stranger, cops say.

There's no sound so there's no way to know at this point what was said between these two men.
But their exchange ended in violence.
Surveillance video released by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office shows a disturbing incident that happened March 31 outside a residence in Valrico, Florida.
It was midafternoon at about 2:51 p.m., when a man approaches the door and rings the bell outside the home with a New England Patriots door mat. The door opens and two small dogs walk out. A man in flip flops and shorts emerges from the home, attempting to corral the dogs and talk to the visitor. It looks as if the stranger may be asking for directions as he points to the distance. As the first man walks out to get the dogs, the suspect seems to be talking to another man at the door.
Then suddenly, out of the blue, the suspect, takes his hand and throws out a punch to the original man who grabs his head in pain.
The man hits him in the head again, even while the guy is bent over. Then another man emerges from the home, with his dukes up.
According to ABC Action News, the weapon in the attack was brass knuckles.
The suspect runs and gets into a car driven by someone else.
Police are asking for help in identifying the attacker, a tall, light skinned black man with a tattoo on his right bicep.
To report this person anonymously for a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers at 800-873-TIPS (8477).
