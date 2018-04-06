'I'm shot! My kids are inside! Hurry!' Chilling video footage shows 2016 shootout

It was a horrific scene that summer day in Deltona, Florida.
Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a home on July 24, 2016, responding to a call of shots fired.
Recently released bodycam footage shows the chaos of what transpired.
You can see the video on the VCSO Facebook page. The post explains that the footage was not previously released due to the ongoing prosecution of the shooter.
It was posted on Thursday, in part to show the heroic actions of the first responders such as Deputy Eric Cheek, who you can be seen in the clip initially approaching the partially boarded up home with his gun drawn.
"Sheriff's Office. Come outside!!" Cheek yells, adding into his radio, "They're right here in this room but I got no cover."
Screams come from the home. Then gunshots.
Cheek gets closer, shouting: "Show me your hands now! Open the door!"
Into the radio, Cheek reports breathlessly that the suspect just barricaded the house, locked the front door and closed all the blinds.
Just then, a woman comes tumbling out of a window, falling into the bushes below.
"Come here, m'am! Come to me!"
The woman crawls away toward the side of the home.
"I'm shot! My kids are inside ! Hurry!"
More gunshots. Then backup arrives. Deputy Justin Ferrari drags the moaning woman to safety.
Ferrari heads to the backyard where he scoops up a crying child. Two other kid scoot away from the home out of the camera's vision.
The suspect is now seen clearly.
He lies on the ground. Deputies order him to get up and back toward them, hands in the air. He is cuffed. As deputies surround him, you can hear him say there are more guns in the kitchen, including an AR-15.
He is, according to the VCSO, Emmanuel Rosado, who was recently convicted of attempted second degree murder and battery. The woman, who received treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg and pelvis, is his estranged wife Victoria Rosado; the children are theirs.
