Florida man ordered elderly woman into his car at gunpoint. She had another idea

A quick-thinking senior citizen avoided a kidnapping attempt in a Clearwater hotel parking lot Wednesday.
Clearwater police say Douglas Clark Hoover walked up to a 76-year-old woman as she was about to get into car and ordered her to go with him.
"Get in the car, I have a gun," police say he commanded.
She didn't budge.
"Get in the car, I have a gun," Hoover, 37, repeated as he moved closer to the elderly woman.
That's when she screamed and fell to the ground, WFLA News Channel 8 reported.
After the woman hit the ground, Hoover ran off with a witness at his tail. He eluded capture until police brought in a K9 unit.
The police dog tracked Hoover to a nearby apartment complex and Hoover was arrested and charged with felony attempted kidnapping.
Hoover has more than 10 previous arrests on drug possession and theft charges dating to 2006. He is being held at Pinellas County Jail on $50,000 bond on the attempted kidnapping charge.
