Why did the alligator cross the road? To be on this video, of course

Florida drivers see everything on the highway. Road rage, socks, furniture.
And on April 1, they saw an alligator. But it was no joke.
Drivers returning to their homes at the end of spring break on Interstate 295 near Jacksonville encountered the obstacle: a seven-foot alligator.
A video from a driver shows the reptile in the shoulder of the highway. It might have already crossed the road and possibly trying to go back.
“Holy cow!” said Adair Long, who recorded the video as he was driving next to the gator.
In just two days, the video has been shared nearly, 3,000 times.
The highway alligator caused a traffic jam as drivers stopped, gazed and snapped pictures.
Jacksonville police told CBS47 that they answered about the wandering alligator, whose fate is unknown.
