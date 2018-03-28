He tried stealing money from a church drop box. He got caught in an embarrassing way.

Getting caught with your hand in the church plate is mortifying.
Getting caught with your arm stuck so deeply in the church drop box that you require medical treatment to stem the bleeding is truly embarrassing.
Such is the plight of a Vero Beach man, police say.
According to the Vero Beach Police Department, Charles Hinckley, who lived and worked at Trinity Episcopal Church, allegedly got his arm stuck in the church’s drop box when he tried to steal its money to feed a drug habit, TCPalm reported.
Hinckley, 34, was arrested on felony burglary charges on Saturday.
Hinckley told detectives he had done this five times. Previously, he had used a garbage picker to pull bags of money from the drop box so he could get a quick fix, but would return the excess money so that the thefts would go unnoticed, WPTV reported. This was the first time he tried with his arm.
His bond was set at $1,000. Hinckley’s next court date is April 18.
