‘I think it’s mixed with Godzilla.’ Couple films giant snake slithering along I-95

A Jacksonville couple got quite the surprise while zipping down I-95 at 70-mph on Monday.
Lindsey Nilsen and Zack Dick saw a giant rattlesnake that looked to be at least 6-feet by the Brannan Field and the Argyle Forest exit and took the time to pull over and shoot video and post it to Facebook.
As of Tuesday afternoon, their post was shared nearly 73,000 times.
“It struck my attention because we’re going about 70-mph and I saw that snake,” Dick told CBS’ Action News Jax. “I’ve never seen one that large. It had to have been 6 foot. I think it’s mixed with Godzilla.”
Maybe not quite Godzilla, but the eastern diamondback rattlesnake was certainly unusual, Karen Parker of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told a News Jax reporter.
“They usually range in size from three to six feet, so it’s a healthy snake for sure,” Parker said. “As the weather gets warmer, we’re probably going to see more snakes come out to sun themselves and look for food.”
The snakes like Florida, including the Keys.
Her advice: Observe them from a distance. But leave them be.
Sounds good to us.
