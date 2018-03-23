Dolores Graham
Dolores Graham Marion County Sheriff’s Office
Dolores Graham Marion County Sheriff’s Office

Florida

She broke into a car to take a nap, cops say. When a fire started, she couldn’t get out.

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

March 23, 2018 01:24 PM

Dolores Graham found herself in quite a predicament last weekend.

On Saturday night, the 62-year-old Ocala woman was locked inside a vehicle at a local used car dealership, Louie’s Auto Sale.

But Graham wasn’t looking to buy the car, a gray Nissan Ultima, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office. She had broken into the place because she felt the need to take a nap.

An MCSO deputy responded to a 911 call from a witness reporting suspicious activity.

Upon arrival, the officer found the defendant locked inside the Nissan, which was for sale on the lot, according to the police report. The windshield was smashed and there was smoke inside.

Graham, a resident of Beverly Hills, Florida, reported that she broke into the car to sleep, and upon waking, had tossed a cigarette underneath the front seat. A small fire started, but she couldn’t get out, so she began to smash at the windshield with her hands and feet, according to the report. The glove compartment door was also broken in the fracas, says the affidavit.

Another officer responding to the scene was able to get the unemployed Connecticut native to press the correct button to unlock the car.

Upon her exit, you can hear her on a video posted to MCSO’s Facebook page saying: “I've been stuck in that car all night long.”

A fire extinguisher put the fire out.

Graham was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and felony criminal mischief. Her bond was set at $7,000.

“Just think of the damage that this has caused to the person that actually owns this vehicle,” MCSO spokeswoman Lauren Lettelier said, according to WCJB TV. “It’s about $1,200 worth of damages to that car and that person has to replace it.”

