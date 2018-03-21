The deputy saw him blow through a stop sign. Then he saw what was in the car.

It was at first a simple traffic offense. It soon devolved into something way more serious.
Deputies stopped a motorist in Stuart, Florida, on Thursday for blowing a stop sign along Cove Road.
According to a police report from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, when the deputy approached the vehicle, the driver, Delvin Schisler, appeared “very nervous.”
Deputies asked the 26-year-old suspect and his two passengers — 56-year old Belinda Alredge and 32-year old Meghan Ray — to step out of the car.
Never miss a local story.
As the women exited the vehicle, what appeared to be a small piece of rock cocaine fell to the floor, the report read.
Officers also noticed in the center console, “in plain view,” a glass pipe with a rock and wire inside of it. They also spotted a piece of rock on the car’s back seat. All the pieces of rock found inside the car tested positive for crack cocaine.
Schisler, Alredge, and Ray were all arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia and transported to the Martin County Jail with a bond of $5,500 each.
Ray was also charged with resisting an officer without violence and introduction of contraband into a correctional facility which brought her bond to $8,500, according to the report.
Comments