She reached her 98th birthday. Then came the wrong-way car

A 98-year-old woman was killed after a wrong-way driver collided with the car she was riding in, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Thelma Moore, who was from Lakewood Ranch, died Monday when a Ford Escape traveling the wrong direction collided head-on with the Hyundai Santa Fe.
Around 12:27 p.m., the Escape was traveling north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in the left southbound lane approaching the intersection of Endeavor Drive, troopers said.
Around the same time, the Santa Fe, which was driven by a 68-year-old man from Lakewood Ranch and had Moore in the passenger seat, was heading south on the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard in the same lane, approaching Endeavor Drive.
As a result of the Escape traveling the wrong way into oncoming traffic, troopers said, the two cars collided and ended up in the Endeavor Drive intersection.
The driver of the Escape, a 50-year-old woman from Sarasota, has serious injuries and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Charges are pending, troopers said.
