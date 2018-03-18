Cirque acrobat dies after falling during a Florida performance

An acrobat who fell a dozen or so feet during a Tampa Cirque de Soleil performance Saturday night has died from his injuries, a Tampa General spokeswoman confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times.
Around 10 during the Saturday Volta show, veteran aerialist Yann Arnaud lost control of his grip on a strap and fell a dozen or so feet to the stage, a video reviewed by the Tampa Bay Times showed.
The show immediately stopped so medical professionals could tend to the injured performer. Arnaud, who lived with his wife in the Miami area, was taken to Tampa General Hospital. He died there, a hospital spokeswoman confirmed.
Earlier Sunday, Cirque du Soleil announced in a statement that the rest of its Tampa weekend performances would be canceled.
"The entire Cirque du Soleil family is in shock and devastated by this tragedy," Daniel Lamarre, President and CEO of Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group said in a subsequent statement. "Yann had been with us for over 15 years and was loved by all who had the chance to know him."
Lamarre added that Cirque du Soleil would further investigate the accident.
