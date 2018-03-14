They were sleeping on the job, cops say. But that job was home burglary.

Once upon a time called Friday afternoon, a North Fort Myers resident Veronica Kiser returned home from work to find somebody parked in her garage, Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. Kiser went inside to find that somebody had been sleeping in her spare bedroom and was still asleep on the spare bedroom floor.
And another teen was sleeping in the house as well, LCSO said.
Kiser recognized one of the teens — 14-year-old Sebastian Williams — through his interactions with her son. She called 911. LCSO deputies said they arrived as the foreign (to the home) car, a Cadillac SUV, started to back out of the garage. After stopping the car, they say they found Williams at the wheel and 16-year-old Anthony Edwards riding shotgun in a car that was definitely too hot — as in stolen.
After arresting Williams and Edwards, LCSO said that it found the teenagers had stolen a Nissan Thursday night in Cape Coral and driven it 10 miles to the Moody River area. Once there, they pulled several burglaries and stole the Cadillac before heading to Kiser’s house.
Williams and Edwards each have been charged with grand theft, grand theft auto, car burglary, home burglary, petit theft, misdemeanor marijuana possession and probation violation. Each was on juvenile probation that required them to be in school when they skipped to play Goldilocks at the Kiser house.
No word on whether they sampled any porridge before going to sleep.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
