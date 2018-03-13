Thamizhpparithi Maari via Wikimedia Commons
Thamizhpparithi Maari via Wikimedia Commons

Florida

The handgun in the kindergarten kid’s backpack? It didn’t get there by mistake

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

March 13, 2018 09:24 AM

The loaded handgun a Florida kindergarten teacher found in a student's backpack Thursday didn’t get there by accident, as was first thought, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office investigation found.

The firearm got brought to West Palm Beach’s Somerset Academy Lakes charter school via the most basic way: “The child found dad’s gun, unbeknownst to dad, and placed it in his backpack,” a sheriff’s spokeswoman said in an email to the Miami Herald on Tuesday.

No charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing.

Late Thursday morning, school principal Clint Duvo briefed parents and the public via a Facebook post that said, “It is our understanding that the student did not intend to bring the weapon to school and had no knowledge that there was a gun in the backpack.”

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

