She slipped out of her handcuffs and did a bad thing to a deputy’s leg, cops say

What started with the arrest of a suspected car thief Thursday escalated into a struggle in which a 24-year-old woman bit a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s deputy in the leg, officials say.
The incident occurred while deputies were arresting 19-year-old Alexander Roque of Gibsonton on charges that he stole a sport utility vehicle. Roque was also faces charges of driving without a license and threatening a public servant.
Ellen Pride is charged with escaping from law enforcement custody. Officials say she slipped out of her handcuffs before biting the arresting deputy.
Both face charges of resisting officers with violence and battery on law enforcement officers.
Roque was being held Saturday in lieu of $12,502 bail. Pride was released on $16,500 bail. She could not be reached for comment.
