This felon had an AR-15, AK-47, a load of drugs — and then he honked at us, cops say

Memo to drivers carrying drugs, a stash of money, and an arsenal of weapons in your car: Lay off the horn. Especially when pulling up behind a crew of police officers and fire-rescue crews who are working an early morning traffic accident.
Rance James Shannon apparently missed the memo. According to Gainesville police, Shannon, 27, called attention to himself by impatiently honking and laying on his car horn at them after pulling up behind the four marked patrol vehicles Wednesday morning, The Gainesville Sun reported.
That, in itself, probably wouldn’t get you arrested and facing nine charges, as is the case with Shannon, a convicted felon.
But when an officer smelled marijuana on the suspect and he began yelling and slurring, police had Shannon exit the car. He was going to drive off, police said.
Never miss a local story.
Officers found a loaded 9mm magazine, $10,400, and a four-inch knife in Shannon’s waistband.
In the car they found a loaded pistol on the passenger seat, an AR-15 in the floorboard, five quart-sized Mason jars filled with 263.8 grams of marijuana, 94.5 grams of cocaine, 11.6 grams of amphetamine powder, a jar of hash resin, 16.5 Xanax pills and an Oxycodone pill, WGFL News4 reported.
Police also found four handguns, an AK-47, ammunition, a stun gun, baseball bat, bolt cutters and gloves in the trunk. A collapsible baton and pepper spray were found in the driver’s side door panel. A tote bag with 71.7 grams of marijuana, a “fruity cannabis edible bar” and “cannabis gummy edibles” were in the backseat, the Sun reported.
Police said he told them he was ‘a nice guy’ because he could have used a weapon against them but did not.
Shannon had previously been convicted in 2010 for grand theft with a weapon and burglary. He served four years in a Gainesville prison and was released in December 2014.
On Wednesday, he allegedly told officers he thought he could have weapons since he was convicted on the earlier charges more than three years ago.
Police also said he told them he was “a nice guy” because he could have used a weapon against them but did not. According to police, he also said he honked his horn at them to get their attention.
The horn got their attention.
Shannon faces nine charges, including carrying a concealed weapon without a license, possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon, cocaine trafficking in the first degree, possession of synthetic narcotics without a prescription and other drugs. He is being held at Alachua County Jail. Bond has not been set.
Follow @HowardCohen
Comments