A Florida man with a knife screamed at cops to shoot him. He died of a gunshot wound

A deputy-involved shooting in Polk County that unfolded on Monday afternoon has left one man dead.
Authorities are investigating the shooting after a man shot by deputies died at Lakeland Regional Health, according to a report by Spectrum Bay News 9.
The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m. as deputies visited a neighborhood recently affected by an increase in burglaries.
They saw a vehicle driving erratically in the middle of the road before it eventually turned onto another road and then drove through a yard, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in a news conference.
The man got out of the vehicle and began running toward a swampy area, Bay News 9 reports.
At one point, he turned and screamed “shoot me” at deputies, and then kept running until he was inside a shed, according to Judd. The man was carrying a knife and had cuts on his body.
Deputies eventually surrounded the man and ordered him to drop the knife. When he didn’t follow the order, Judd said he was shot by deputies. He later died at the hospital.
His name hasn’t been released because all relatives have not been notified. Judd said the man had been arrested several times and that marijuana and meth were found inside the vehicle.
No deputies were hurt in the shooting.
