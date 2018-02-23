Cheater’s Cabaret in Cocoa Beach, Florida
Cheater’s Cabaret in Cocoa Beach, Florida Facebook
Cheater’s Cabaret in Cocoa Beach, Florida Facebook

Florida

He went to a strip club called Cheater’s. Things went very, very wrong, cops say

By Madeleine Marr

mmarr@Miamiherald.com

February 23, 2018 12:37 PM

A trip to Cheater’s Cabaret in Cocoa Beach went very, very wrong last week for patron N’Como Jackson.

Just after midnight on Tuesday, police say the 23-year-old got into an argument with two men in the parking lot of the adult entertainment nightclub.

As the men attempted to drive away, Jackson fired a single bullet from a handgun into their truck.

Neither occupant of the vehicle was injured; the truck took the hit.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Jackson was taken into custody last Friday by Cocoa Beach police, according to the department’s Deputy Chief Wes Mullins, reported Space Coast Daily.

The suspect was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Cocoa Beach man has been arrested multiple times on such charges as cocaine possession; carrying a concealed firearm; and domestic battery.

As of noon Friday, Jackson was being held on $47,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

NRA's LaPierre at CPAC: We must harden 'wide open target' schools

View More Video