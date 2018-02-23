He went to a strip club called Cheater’s. Things went very, very wrong, cops say

A trip to Cheater’s Cabaret in Cocoa Beach went very, very wrong last week for patron N’Como Jackson.
Just after midnight on Tuesday, police say the 23-year-old got into an argument with two men in the parking lot of the adult entertainment nightclub.
As the men attempted to drive away, Jackson fired a single bullet from a handgun into their truck.
Neither occupant of the vehicle was injured; the truck took the hit.
Jackson was taken into custody last Friday by Cocoa Beach police, according to the department’s Deputy Chief Wes Mullins, reported Space Coast Daily.
The suspect was charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Cocoa Beach man has been arrested multiple times on such charges as cocaine possession; carrying a concealed firearm; and domestic battery.
As of noon Friday, Jackson was being held on $47,000 bond at the Brevard County Jail Complex.
