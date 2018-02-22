A girl spent 2 days in a windowless attic, a trunk and a van — with her rapist, cops say

A Florida girl was found on the ground with her hands tied and duct tape over her face and body. Cops say their discovery was the end of a nightmare two-day cycle of rape and escape involving a windowless attic, a car trunk and a van.
The Lee County jail is once again home to Fort Myers resident Elgron Taylor, this time on charges of sexual assault of a 12- to 18-year-old, kidnapping to facilitate committing a felony, and fleeing law enforcement. Taylor, 50, has been booked into that jail 17 times over the last 31 years, most recently on battery and domestic violence battery charges that weren’t prosecuted. He has moved on to the state prison system three times.
All those stays, the last of which ran from 1998 through 2004, involved crimes of stealing property.
The girl told the Lee County Sheriff’s Office that her stroll along Fort Myers’ C Street to her cousin’s house abruptly ended when Taylor, whom she knows, rolled up in his Kia. He snatched her by the hair and jammed her into the car. He took her to his home in the 6800 block of Circle Drive, tied her to one of the three beds in a windowless attic over the garage and raped her.
Never miss a local story.
On Friday morning, she said, Taylor had to go to work. So he tossed her in the trunk of the Kia. When she felt the car stopped and figured Taylor was gone, the report said she was able to get out of the trunk by kicking the back seat down.
But as she escaped into the car, she said, Taylor showed up to put her back in the trunk. And take her back to his home. And rape her again.
The next time Taylor took her out of his house, before they left, she got free again. She emerged through the small wooded area behind Taylor’s house, “bound by tape and acting hysterical,” according to Albert Nasky, who was sitting in his car at Cadet Avenue and School Lane.
Nasky let the girl into his car and listened to her story about Taylor, who she pointed out was coming from across the street. While Nasky relayed this to a 911 dispatcher, the report says, Taylor reached into Nasky’s car, yanked the girl out and threw her into his Chevrolet van and took off.
But the 911 call brought deputies who spotted the van in another wooded area. The sound of the girl yelling for help soon got roared over by the van’s engine. That began a 17-mile car chase.
Finally, Taylor jumped out of the van and tried to escape on foot, an attempt that ended in the 14700 block of Six Mile Cypress Parkway. The girl was found near the van, “on the ground, with black duct tape over her facial area, her chest, shoulders and her ankles. Additionally, (her) hands were bound,” one of the deputies wrote.
She told the detectives that when deputies showed up, Taylor was in the process of tying her to a tree.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments