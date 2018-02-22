More Videos

Florida woman going 121 mph when she killed family, cops say

More details are emerging about the horrific crash on the Selmon Expressway in Tampa in August that killed a child and two adults, and led to the arrest of a 29-year-old Brandon, Florida, woman. Newly released court documents reveal the speed she was driving as well as her blood alcohol levels.
Police high five students to 'show they care' after Florida shooting

Police officers greeted students arriving at Westlake High School in Waldorf, Maryland, with hugs and high fives to “show they care” in the wake of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, a Facebook post made on February 20 showed. The officers from the Traffic Operations Unit made the visit as part of a plan to visit schools as students were arriving and personally greet them. The Charles County Sheriff’s Department said that, at first, the students "didn’t know what to make of it,” but that, ultimately, the officers’ presence “put smiles on the teens [sic] faces,” and they planned on continuing to visit schools.

Alligator removed from under truck on Land O' Lakes driveway

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a home in Sable Ridge, Florida, after a resident discovered an alligator hiding under a truck in their driveway on February 20. This footage, shared by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, shows the 8.5-foot-long gator struggling with its captor after being removed using a lasso.

Florida man arrested for throwing hot dogs at store employee

A man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage throwing hot dogs at a gas station attendant in Reddick, Florida. According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Cavan McDaniel was angry at the attendant because she would not sell him beer. The employee said that McDaniel threw hotdogs at her and poked her in the face with a corndog stick, which can be seen on the surveillance footage. The post also stated the victim had a red mark under her eye from where she was poked during the attack. McDaniel was charged with battery-touch or strike.

Trump to American children after Florida school shooting: You are never alone

President Donald Trump said he would make a trip to Parkland, Florida after the deadly school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, 2018. About four minutes into his address to the nation, he spoke directly to "America's children" telling them that those who felt scared and alone are "never alone" and that there are people who care about them. Trump encouraged those kids to ask for help.

Trump announces plan to visit Parkland, FL after school shooting

President Donald Trump addressed the nation a day after the shooting that killed at least 17 at Majory Stoneman Douglas High. "Our entire nation, with one heavy heart, is praying for the victims and their families," Trump stated on Feb. 15, 2018. He also said he'd be visiting Parkland, Florida to meet with families and local officials.

Responders evacuate Florida high school following shooting

Students were evacuated by law enforcement in response to reports of an active shooter at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Law enforcement from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and the Hallandale Beach Police Department responded.

Florida police use spikes to stop runaway SUV

Joseph Cooper tells a 911 dispatcher and Florida Highway Patrol his BMW is out of control and speeding at 95 mph on I-95 northbound near Vero Beach, Florida. Fellsmere police were finally successful at stopping his careening vehicle using spiked stop sticks after a 45 mile out-of-control ride.