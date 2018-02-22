Florida woman going 121 mph when she killed family, cops say

A man has been arrested after he was caught on surveillance footage throwing hot dogs at a gas station attendant in Reddick, Florida. According to a Facebook post by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Cavan McDaniel was angry at the attendant because she would not sell him beer. The employee said that McDaniel threw hotdogs at her and poked her in the face with a corndog stick, which can be seen on the surveillance footage. The post also stated the victim had a red mark under her eye from where she was poked during the attack. McDaniel was charged with battery-touch or strike.