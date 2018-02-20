Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office located Jalyssa Shannon, 12, on Monday evening after she left home around 9 p.m. Sunday and was reported missing by her mother.
Florida

Girl struggling with her sister’s death is found after scary disappearance

By Samantha Putterman, Sara Nealeigh And Jessica De Leon

February 20, 2018 11:05 AM

Manatee

A 12-year-old girl reported missing Sunday night from her Manatee County home was located Monday night and is safe, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jalyssa Shannon left home around 9 p.m. Sunday. She is the sister of Janessa Shannon, who was found dead several days after she was reported missing on July 2, 2017.

Jalyssa’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 1:30 a.m. Monday, several hours after her daughter walked out of their home on 65th Avenue West.

But, according to her grandfather Larry Mosley, the girl contacted her 19-year-old sister.

“She texted her older sister that she’s OK and that she will be home later this afternoon,” Mosley said.

By Monday night, authorities found out Jalyssa was at her cousin’s house and picked her up there, according to Mosley. But because of statements she made, she was taken to Centerstone, a behavioral health hospital in Bradenton.

“They just want her to get the help she needs,” he said.

Nahshon Shannon, Janessa Shannon’s father, was charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with her death. Hillsborough County court records show he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on Dec. 28.

Hillsborough County authorities said Thursday the father of a 13-year-old Janessa Shannon whose body was found this summer in a nature preserve has been charged. The girl had lived in Manatee County.

Michelle Mosley, Janessa and Jalyssa’s mother, was arrested in Manatee County on a capias for a welfare fraud charge Monday morning, according to jail records. She was released from the Manatee County jail after posting a $1,500 bond.

Larry Mosley said the girl left home after an argument with her mother and has a history of running off, but never for more than two or three hours.

When Jalyssa went missing Sunday night, it brought back some terrible memories and the family was desperate to find her, he explained.

Jalyssa has struggled since the death of her sister, their grandfather said, especially knowing that their father has been charged with killing her. Mosley said Jalyssa had also been abused by their father.

Currently a student at Horizons Academy, Jalyssa has been accepted to the PACE Center for Girls, where she will be enrolled beginning next month. Jalyssa had been sent to Horizons, Manatee County's alternative school, after getting into a fight with someone at Lee Middle School. She had been acting out since her sister’s death, but their grandfather thought she was doing better.

Friends, family and community members gathered at a vigil in Palmetto Thursday to remember Janessa Shannon, 13, whose body was found July 12 in Hillsborough County. Janessa attended the former Harllee Middle School in Bradenton. Sara NealeighBradenton Herald

