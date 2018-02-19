Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Jalyssa Shannon, 12, who left the home around 9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, and has not yet returned.
Florida

A 12-year-old Florida girl is missing. Her sister was found dead last year

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

February 19, 2018 09:01 AM

Manatee

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing overnight from her Manatee County home.

Deputies with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said Jalyssa Shannon left the home around 9 p.m. Sunday and has not yet returned. She is the sister of Janessa Shannon, who was found dead several days after she was reported missing on July 2, 2017.

Jalyssa’s mother called the sheriff’s office around 1:30 a.m. Monday, several hours after her daughter walked out of their home on 65th Avenue West.

Jalyssa is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the sheriff’s office. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and capri pants.

Nahshon Shannon, Janessa Shannon’s father, was charged with aggravated child abuse and first-degree murder in connection with her death. Hillsborough County court records show he entered a plea of not guilty to the charges on Dec. 28, 2017.

Hillsborough County authorities said Thursday the father of a 13-year-old Janessa Shannon whose body was found this summer in a nature preserve has been charged. The girl had lived in Manatee County.

Melissa Mosley, Janessa and Jalyssa’s mother, was arrested in Manatee County on a welfare fraud charge Monday morning, according to jail records.

Anyone with information about Jalyssa’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

Friends, family and community members gathered at a vigil in Palmetto Thursday to remember Janessa Shannon, 13, whose body was found July 12 in Hillsborough County. Janessa attended the former Harllee Middle School in Bradenton. Sara NealeighBradenton Herald

