A Cuban national is in a South Florida jail. There was slavery involved, feds say.

A Cuban national living in Palm Beach County faces charges of human smuggling, loan sharking and slavery after a recent federal court indictment.
The official terms for the charges facing 56-year-old Ivan Madrigal Zamora are providing and obtaining forced labor (slavery), collections of extensions of credit by extortionate means (loan sharking), encourage and induce an illegal alien to reside in the United States (human smuggling), aggravated identity theft and production of a false identity document.
The indictment claims from Christmas Day 2016 through July 31, 2017, Zamora brought an alien in illegally, took the person’s name and birth date to get a fake Florida driver’s license, then bonded the person to him and bent the victim to his will through debt and threats of harm.
Zamora is being held without bond in Palm Beach County.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
