A cop just wanted some fast food. He ended up disrespected and ‘embarrassed’

A Florida police officer just wanted a quick lunch.
He didn’t get it.
Palm Bay police Lt. Tim Lancaster took to his Facebook page to tell his followers about a disturbing incident that went down at a McDonald’s drive through on Friday.
“I ordered my lunch, paid at the first window and moved up to the second window to pick up lunch,” Lancaster wrote in his post. “When I got to the window, the clerk looked at me with my drink in hand and stopped.”
Apparently, the server wasn’t a fan of law enforcement.
“She handed my drink to another clerk and walked away in disgust,” reported Lancaster, who says he was driving in an unmarked car but in full uniform. “I asked the other clerk what was wrong, she [stated] that the other clerk refuses to serve cops. I was embarrassed and upset.”
Lancaster, a 23-year veteran on the force, went on to say that he later called the restaurant and spoke to General Manager Omar Perez, and the McDonald’s corporate offices were contacted.
“We have respect for all first responders and are investigating,” Carolina Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the chain, said in a statement to Florida Today on Sunday. “The behavior described in this Facebook post is unacceptable and not tolerated in our restaurants.”
It is unclear whether the employee was terminated. Needless to say, Lancaster will “never” eat at McDonald’s again. “Never been treated like that before.”
Other cops around the country have reported similar treatment at fast-food restaurants.
In July last year, Scott Naff of the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was denied service by a McDonald’s drive-through worker, who told Naff, “I ain’t serving no cops.” The worker was fired.
The next month, two New York City police officers were denied food at a Brooklyn Dunkin’ Donuts by a clerk who said, “I don’t serve cops.” Dunkin’ Donuts apologized. The worker’s employment status is unclear.
