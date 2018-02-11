A teacher went on sex websites during class time — but that’s not why he resigned

Photos of male private parts and websites with the words “free online chat dating” were common for Samuel Chadwick, a middle school teacher in Naples, his students told school administrators.
The 29-year-old orchestra and chorus teacher would explore adult websites during class time in 2016, and then minimize his browser and pretend to scroll through his virtual grade book when his students approached his desk, reported the Naples Daily News.
Chadwick’s browser history on a school-issued computer showed his constant visits to sex-geared chatrooms during the 2015-16 school year — sometimes up to 40 visits in one week, according to WINK NEWS.
But that behavior isn’t what led to his resignation last month, according to various news reports. At the time, it only got him a three-day suspension without pay. It was his private Facebook message to a young girl that led the administration at East Naples Middle School to give him two options — to be fired or resign.
He chose the latter.
According to NBC2, Chadwick said “hi” to a female minor on social media on a teacher planning day. The girl asked him if she knew him and his response was: “No, I’m Samuel. How are you?”
Less than 12 hours later, the girl’s uncle messaged Chadwick, a day before he reported it to the school’s administration.
“So you like messaging… year old little girl’s?” he wrote. “Well you messed up messaging my niece. You will be on blast on Facebook and I have already messaged your school if that’s where you truly work. Have a Nice day sicko…..”
His response: “I’m sorry if I messaged someone under age. I’m appalled and terrified. Please accept my biggest apology and know that I am not going to use Facebook or any media again. I beg your forgiveness.”
When reporters asked why Collier County Public School allowed Chadwick to keep teaching after his web history incident, a spokesman said: “The district does not comment on personnel issues. It reviews and investigates matters brought to its attention and then takes the appropriate action as needed.”
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
