The boy wanted the toy in the arcade claw machine. So he went in to get it.

An arcade claw machine in a Florida restaurant had an addition to the normal stuffed animals Tuesday night: a little boy named Mason.
As told on the Titusville Fire Rescue Department’s Facebook page, Mason wanted a stuffed animal in the machine. He didn’t play — but took a more direct route. He climbed into the machine through the prize dispensing hole.
An off-duty Titusville fire-rescue lieutenant happened to be at the Beef O’Brady’s restaurant.
“He went in, but obviously he couldn’t come back out the same way,” Battalion Chief Gregory Sutton told The Associated Press.
After he checked out the situation, he soon was joined by Engine 10, from fire rescue Station 10, less than a mile away. They were able to get Mason out “in short order with minimal damage to the game,” according to the Facebook description.
The report ended with this: “Mom, Mason and friends went back to eating dinner, E10 back to their station to await the next call. Pretty sure it won’t be the same as their last.”
