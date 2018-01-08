More Videos

Grieving father hopes this PSA reached Trump during Super Bowl 0:31

Man wrangles alligator, frees it from plastic ring wrapped around its body 2:03

Driver's dashcam captures drug-related shootout on Pensacola street 0:42

Armed teens surround elderly woman at Walmart parking lot, steal her car 1:22

Rights group alleges abuse of hens at farm that provides eggs to Florida's largest grocery stores (Graphic Content) 5:01

50 people jump off Florida casino shuttle boat after fire 0:46

Police fire at gun-wielding man after he tried to shoot them (graphic content) 1:08

Disney monorail doors stay open while traveling with passengers in Orlando resort 1:13

Jacksonville dog practices its skateboarding skills 0:18

Florida first-grader born with spina bifida walks into classroom, surprises high school friend

Jason Dill/Bradenton Herald
Florida

Steve Eimers paid for a 30-second public service announcement to air on West Palm Beach NBC affiliate WPTV-Channel 5 before the Super Bowl on Sunday. The Tennessee father lost his 17-year-old daughter to a defective guardrail, and hoped the ad would appeal to President Donald Trump, who mentioned guardrail safety in his infrastructure proposal.

Florida

A man in Bokeelia, Florida, used a broom and a wet blanket to free a distressed alligator from a plastic ring on Thanksgiving Day in 2017. Michael Stauffer found the gator in his backyard and said the ring was “cutting him up all over his body” before he freed it. With the help of a friend, Stauffer used the blanket to cover the animal and a broom to stop it getting away, before he taped the gator’s mouth shut and removed the plastic. Stauffer said after freeing the animal, he notified the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission about the incident and they sent an officer out to pick up alligator.

Crime

Florida police were seeking the public’s help to locate a suspect on January 23 after two men were filmed shooting at each other on a Pensacola street the previous day. This footage captured the shooting on the intersection of W Street and Fairfield Drive. Police said they recovered the gold Toyota seen in the video and arrested a suspect, identified as Jeremy Olds. Police said they were seeking the public’s assistance to locate the suspect in the silver Lexus, identified as Jonathan James Harris. The shooting was considered to be drug-related, police said.

Florida

Videos posted to Instagram on January 6 show a monorail at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, traveling with an open door. Passengers were aboard at the time and watched the door as the monorail arrived at the Epcot theme park in the resort. A speaker system can be heard welcoming passengers to Epcot in the second video of Instagram user AbbiePrimeKnits, who told Storyful maintenance staff worked on the door before it departed the Transportation and Ticket Center, but soon after leaving, the door opened and stayed that way. She said the “train did not stop and there were no audible or visible alarms.” On arrival at Epcot, she said the platform attendant noticed the open door and used a radio to inform the driver about the situation. A Disney spokesperson confirmed the incident to Spectrum News 13 on January 9.

Florida

On New Year's Eve, Michael Lester of Winter Haven, Florida decided to call the police to report a drunk driver -- himself. Lester called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was driving drunk and needed to be pulled over. The dispatcher tried to get Lester to pull over, kept him talking and directed a Polk County deputy to Lester's location. Lester was arrested for DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, improper use of the center lane and for not wearing a seat belt.