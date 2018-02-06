Police found her shot in the leg. Then they charged her with attempted murder of her husband.

A Florida woman has been charged with attempted murder after, police believe, she shot herself in the leg after shooting her husband multiple times, including in the back.
They were arguing over homeowners association issues.
Boynton Beach police say both Lisa Barreca, 53, and Eric Barreca remain in the hospital in stable condition. Her arrest affidavit says a gunshot wound marred Lisa’s right thigh when police found her in the garage of her Aspen Leaf Drive home Monday night. A 911 call summoned police, but not from Lisa — Eric called 911 to say his wife had just shot him.
The affidavit says Eric told police “he got into an argument with Lisa in the kitchen of the residence over HOA complaints.” As the argument got more heated, he said, he followed Lisa to the garage where she pulled out a 380 Ruger that he said belongs to her but is registered to him.
Never miss a local story.
“(Eric) then advised he slapped and pushed Lisa, who then shot him multiple times,” the affidavit says. “(Eric) had gunshot wounds to his head, both of his arms, his right leg and back.”
The report noted that Lisa didn’t try to call 911 or help Eric in any way and that he was shot in the back, “indicative of fleeing, not attacking.” Police found seven spent casings.
Police said when they went to talk to Lisa, she said she was scared and invoked her right to remain silent about what happened to her husband. “She stated she just wants to get home to her dog.”
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments