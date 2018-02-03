Their boat was sinking and they were floating. Then a ‘good Samaritan’ came along

A sailboat captain on Saturday helped the Coast Guard save five people from a sinking ship off the coast of Lower Boynton Beach.
Just before 9:30 a.m., the Coast Guard received a report that a 31-foot pleasure craft boat was quickly taking on water about four miles from the coast. With first responders on their way, the ship was completely underwater and its passengers were floating in the water, according to a press release from the Coast Guard.
Then, a “good Samaritan” aboard the Palm Breeze sailboat found the passengers and helped a Coast Guard crew rescue them. The captain transferred the people to the crew who took them back to their station, according to the Coast Guard.
Comments